Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang dead at 77

A co-creator of Woodstock has died.

Michael Lang was instrumental in planning the festival that is widely regarded as one of the most important popular music events of the 20th Century in August 1969 in Bethel, New York.

Lang reflected on the generation-defining event in an interview with WAMC’s Joe Donahue in 2009.

“It was a weekend of ‘Oh my God’. You know? It was just this energy wave that you were carried on. And…that’s what you kind of do. You kind of get into that mode of, like, ‘This is your life now.’ Because it’s around the clock and it’s 24/7 and you’re there for almost four days with these people, you start to get to know them. I mean, I remember the faces in that crowd. And somehow you adapt to that reality and it becomes what you’re living," said Lang.

According to a representative, Lang died Saturday after a battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was 77.

