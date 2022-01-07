Hochul announces plans to require booster shots for health workers, tests for nursing home visitors

New York is aiming to require healthcare workers get COVID-19 booster shots within two weeks of when they become eligible. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the move Friday, saying only medical exemptions will be allowed and there is no test-out option.

“We’ve already seen what’s been happening in our healthcare environments, staff is getting sick, they’re leaving,” the governor said. “We need them to get well. We need them to have the best fortification they possibly can and that means getting a booster shot as well.”

The Democrat says the recommendation will go before the Public Health and Health Planning Council on Tuesday for approval. Hochul also says all nursing home visitors will need to test negative for COVID within 24 hours before entering the facilities.

“We prefer that they do it at home, bring the results, show us,” Hochul said. “Or do it in the parking lot before you go in, show us that it’s true. But also, we will provide the tests. The reason I’m asking you to do it in advance is to not overtax the workers in the nursing home. But, we will make sure that every nursing home has the supply they need to make sure that visitors are tested and not positive when they walk in the door to go possibly expose an entire facility. This will spread like wildfire.”

Connecticut is also requiring hospital and long-term care workers get booster shots.

