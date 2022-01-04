© 2022
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published January 4, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses how Republicans in several states are changing their voting laws to favor Republican victories, a push by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to amend the Senate filibuster rules to pass voting reform laws and updates to the ongoing investigation into the Trump organizatio by New York State Attorney General Tish James.

Dr. Chartock also previews a proposal by Governor Kathy Hochul to enact term limits on New York's four statewide offices.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
