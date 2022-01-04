Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses how Republicans in several states are changing their voting laws to favor Republican victories, a push by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to amend the Senate filibuster rules to pass voting reform laws and updates to the ongoing investigation into the Trump organizatio by New York State Attorney General Tish James.

Dr. Chartock also previews a proposal by Governor Kathy Hochul to enact term limits on New York's four statewide offices.