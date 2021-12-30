Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

© 2022
News
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published December 30, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock previews the expected call today between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country's ongoing redistricting debate and a new push by local school boards to allow school board members to publish their political party affiliation.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the guilty verdit of Ghislaine Maxwell for luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
