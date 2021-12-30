Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock previews the expected call today between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country's ongoing redistricting debate and a new push by local school boards to allow school board members to publish their political party affiliation.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the guilty verdit of Ghislaine Maxwell for luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the rise of COVID-19 cases.