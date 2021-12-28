Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock considers the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines and New York City officials potentially increasing vaccine mandates or shutdowns during the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Chartock also weighs in on a report that shows people are decreasing their news consumption.
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..