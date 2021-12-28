© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Former Massachusetts state Senator Ben Downing ends bid for governor
News
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published December 28, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock considers the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines and New York City officials potentially increasing vaccine mandates or shutdowns during the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on a report that shows people are decreasing their news consumption.

Tags

NewsDr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock