After investigation, Westchester D.A. won't charge Cuomo

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST
Then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to investigators with the state Attorney General’s office on July 17, 2021.
https://ag.ny.gov/CuomoIndependentInvestigation/andrew-cuomo-video-testimony
/
Then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to investigators with the state Attorney General’s office on July 17, 2021.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face charges from the Westchester County district attorney. But D.A. Mimi Rocah says in a statement Tuesday that her office concluded there is credible evidence that the disgraced Democrat kissed two women against their will.

Rocah’s office reviewed claims from the state attorney general’s independent report that Cuomo kissed a State Trooper when she was on duty at his home in Mount Kisco, and an allegation from a second woman that Cuomo grabbed her arm and kissed her on the cheek without permission at White Plains High School.

Rocah’s office says the conduct is “concerning,” but “we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.” The Democrat adds that the conclusion is unrelated to possible civil claims.

Cuomo is facing a forcible touching charge in Albany County, accused of groping a staffer at the executive mansion in December 2020. He has denied wrongdoing. Cuomo, who resigned under pressure in August, is due in court next month.

