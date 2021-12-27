Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

© 2022
Alan Chartock
Published December 27, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend and the new recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that decreases the number of days people need to isolate after being exposed to five days.

Dr. Chartock also considers the future of the second part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda and whether it will pass and the death and legacy of South African anti-apartheid leader Desmond Tutu.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
