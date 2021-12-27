Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend and the new recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that decreases the number of days people need to isolate after being exposed to five days.

Dr. Chartock also considers the future of the second part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda and whether it will pass and the death and legacy of South African anti-apartheid leader Desmond Tutu.