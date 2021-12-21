SportsReport: NHL's league-wide shutdown due to COVID begins Wednesday

NFL:

Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard field goal as time expired sent the Las Vegas Raiders to a 16-14 win on Monday night over the COVID-19-depleted Cleveland Browns in a game pushed back two days by the NFL amid an uptick of virus cases across the league.

Down by a point, quarterback Derek Carr patiently drove the 7-7 Raiders into Cleveland territory in the final two minutes. Then Carlson shrugged off being iced by the Browns to boot his winner, keeping Las Vegas in the playoff mix. The Raiders, who weren’t happy when the league delayed their visit, danced off their sideline when the kick went through.

The loss was devastating for the 7-7 Browns, who would have vaulted into first place in the AFC North with a win. Instead, they fell into last place in the tightly packed division with three games remaining.

Due to a virus outbreak, the Browns were without quarterback Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski and several other prominent players.

Kirk Cousins passed for two touchdowns and the Vikings evened their record at 7-7 with a 17-9 victory over the Bears.

The two-time Pro Bowler also connected with Justin Jefferson for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter and threw a 7-yarder to Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the third. However, Cousins threw for just 87 yards, was picked off once and sacked four times.

Dalvin Cook ran for 89 yards D.J. Wonnum had three sacks and the Vikings recovered three fumbles.

Minnesota was in line for its easiest win of the season until Justin Fields threw a touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted on the final play.

Several asymptomatic, vaccinated NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of “targeted” testing, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday.

Overall, 47 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of privacy issues, didn’t specify how many of the players are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and Lions quarterback Jared Goff are among the players who landed on the reserve list. Players who test positive must quarantine until they’re cleared to return. Under the NFL’s revised protocols which went into effect Monday, asymptomatic, vaccinated players can return in less than 10 days.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

The Denver Broncos’ playoff hopes are likely going to rest in Drew Lock’s hands, at least for a week. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from the hospital Monday morning and went into the NFL’s concussion protocol. Coach Vic Fangio says it’s ‘highly unlikely’ Bridgewater will play against the Las Vegas Raiders next weekend and he ruled out the notion of giving third-stringer Brett Rypien the start even though Lock has struggled in three relief appearances this season. Fangio says he trusts that with a week’s worth of practice Lock can lead the Broncos back into the win column.

Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season. Godwin was injured early in the second quarter of a 9-0 loss to New Orleans on Sunday night, taking a hard hit directly on the knee from Saints cornerback P.J. Williams. The tackle flipped Godwin into the air and the receiver remained on the ground momentarily before being helped to his feet and walking off the field under his own power. He was later seen running on the Buccaneers sideline, but did not re-enter the game.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is not going to play again this season. Coach Joe Judge said Monday that Jones is being shut down because of a sprained neck that sidelined him the past three weeks. The team’s medical staff reviewed Jones’ medical scans over the past 24 hours and determined it would be best if he did not play in the team’s final three games. The doctors have said Jones needs rest to get over the injury. Surgery is not an option at this point. Either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will start against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell is giving up play-calling duties for the rest of the season. Bevell will delegate that role to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the remaining three games. Schottenheimer will call plays beginning at the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jaguars have scored just seven touchdowns in their past eight games, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter while trailing by double digits. Bevell says the move will allow him to “take on more of the head coach role that I’m being asked to do.”

Authorities say NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor is facing felony charges in South Florida after failing to report an address change as required because of his status as a registered sex offender.

Court records show Taylor was booked into the Broward County jail Thursday on two counts of failing to alert authorities to an address change. He turned himself in after Pembroke Pines police informed him of an active warrant for his arrest. Taylor was released shortly after his booking on $500 bail.

Taylor’s attorney says Taylor has been compliant with all the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade.

NBA:

Joel Embiid scored 17 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter -- hitting three jumpers in the final minutes and three free throws in the last four seconds to ice it as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 108-103.

With both teams fighting COVID-19 outbreaks, Embiid also had 10 rebounds and a steal on the Celtics’ last-chance inbound pass while playing 40 minutes, 14 seconds -- a season high for a game that didn’t go to overtime.

Seth Curry scored 26 and Tobias Harris had 25 points for Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum had 17 and Enes Kanter Freedom had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics,

Checking out Monday’s other NBA action:

Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Bojan Bogandovic added 23 points for the Jazz, who blew a 22-point lead but finished strong to snap a two-game home losing streak. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21 points for Utah.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Warriors celebrated him for the 3-point record in his first game since breaking Ray Allen’s mark, and Golden State held off the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed rivals. Draymond Green notched his franchise-leading 31st career triple-double and first this season with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the win. Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 11 assists to lead Sacramento, which was down six players plus interim head coach Alvin Gentry.

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Houston Rockets 133-118. The Bulls never trailed and led by 25 points during the first half. They have won two consecutive games and six of their last eight. The Rockets have lost five of their last seven despite 23 points and 11 rebounds from center Christian Wood.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Josh Giddey added 19 points and 11 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 102-99. Morant returned from injury and the league’s COVID-19 protocols after a 12-game absence and finished with 16 points. The Thunder overcame an 89-84 deficit in the final 4:36 and took the lead for good at 96-95 on Giddey’s layup with 50 seconds remaining.

Dejounte Murray delivered his third triple-double in five games with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-92. Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Doug McDermott scored 16 points as the Spurs improved to 2-1 on their four-game road trip. Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers after missing the previous five games with a sprained right elbow.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Kendall Brown, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double figures, and No. 1 Baylor beat Alcorn State 94-57.

The 11-0 Bears took a 10-point lead on a 3-pointer by James Akinjo with 14:31 left in the first half and never led by less than 10 after Akinjo’s layup made it 22-11 at the 11:58 mark.

The Bears shot 59% from the floor and turned 17 Alcorn State turnovers into 25 points.

Tchatchoua had a team-high nine rebounds for Baylor, and he and Thamba combined to go 14 for 14 from the floor.

Also on Monday’s top-25 schedule:

Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 3 Purdue rout Incarnate Word 79-59. The Boilermakers have won three straight since their only loss of the season — the last two victories coming by a total of 49 points. Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds, Williams added 12 and eight, and Jaden Ivey wound up with 12 points and five boards.

Chet Holmgren had 20 points and nine rebounds, Anton Watson scored 17 and No. 4 Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 95-49 to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 58 games. Drew Timme added 14 points for the 10-2 Bulldogs, who were coming off a victory over No. 25 Texas Tech in Phoenix last weekend. Gonzaga shot 55% and committed only five turnovers.

Defending national champion Baylor has maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise.

Duke stayed No. 2 after ending a two-week break with three easy wins. Purdue was third while Gonzaga and UCLA flip-flopped their spots, with the Bruins rounding out the top five while being on a COVID-19 pause. Arizona jumped two spots to No. 6. Providence and Wisconsin entered the AP Top 25 while UConn and Arkansas dropped out.

This week’s men’s basketball showdown between No. 20 Kentucky and archrival Louisville in Lexington has been postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program. Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird stated in a release that team-related activities have been paused indefinitely.

The Bluegrass rivalry showdown that was scheduled for Wednesday between the school located 80 miles apart has been played annually since the 1982-83 season.

Kentucky’s athletic department is seeking a replacement game for the Wildcats for either Wednesday or Thursday at Rupp Arena.

North Carolina State’s men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for one year for NCAA recruiting violations following an independent investigation.

It was the first decision issued by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which was created out of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball amid the federal corruption investigation into the sport.

On Monday, the Independent Resolution Panel announced it had reduced scholarships and issued penalties for violations by a former Wolfpack head coach and assistant for violations tied to the recruitment of one-and-done player Dennis Smith Jr.

UConn’s record 16-year run in the top 10 is over. The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll a day after losing to Louisville.

UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 2005, when the team was also 11th. No. 10 Baylor now has the longest active streak, with 136 consecutive weeks.

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks will face No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday in the second 1-vs-2 showdown this season.

Marist beat Iona, 61-49 and Rider University defeated Siena, 59-43.

NHL:

Joe Pavelski and Esa Lindell scored on the first two Dallas shots on goal, and the Stars never trailed in defeating the Minnesota Wild 7-4 on Monday night.

Pavelski put in a backhand 1:31 into the game. Lindell scored shorthanded and unassisted with a shot between goalie Cam Talbot’s legs 1:53 later.

Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz, an Jacob Peterson also scored. Teammates Jason Robertson and Denis Gurianov each had two assists.

The Wild’s Kevin Fiala scored twice against Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger.

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league.

Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49.

More than a quarter of NHL teams had been shut down through at least the weekend because of the pandemic. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators became the latest to pause all activities Monday because of several positive COVID-19 test results among players.

More than 15% of the league’s players are in virus protocol.

The spread of delta and omicron variants across North America has led the NHL to postpone all cross-border games through the Christmas break and made Olympic participation unlikely.

MLB:

Mark Kotsay is replacing Bob Melvin as manager of the Oakland Athletics, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.

Kotsay takes over the club he played for as an outfielder in four of his 17 major league seasons.

Melvin left Oakland to manage the San Diego Padres in late October.

The 46-year-old Kotsay was most recently Oakland’s third-base coach and formerly was a bench coach under Melvin, who came aboard midway through the 2011 season to replace Bob Geren.

New San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin has hired former All-Star third baseman and manager Matt Williams and former manager Bryan Price to round out his coaching staff.

Williams, best known for his 10 seasons with the NL West rival San Francisco Giants, will be third base coach. Price, a former manager of the Cincinnati Reds, will be senior adviser to the coaching staff.

Melvin was hired on Oct. 28 to replace the fired Jayce Tingler. Pitching coach Ruben Niebla was hired by general manager A.J. Preller a few days before Melvin’s hiring was announced.

Four minor league teams that lost their big league affiliations before the 2021 season have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Major League Baseball.

Parent companies of the Staten Island Yankees, Tri-City Valley Cats, Norwich Sea Unicorns and Salem-Keizer Volcanoes filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that accuses the baseball commissioner’s office of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. They used a law firm that has represented players’ unions.

MLB ended the Professional Baseball Agreement that governed the relationship between the majors and minors in late 2020. Affiliates were cut from a minimum of 160 to 120.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Tulsa closed a 7-6 season with its fourth straight victory, beating Old Dominion 30-17 at the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Davis Brin threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, with Josh Johnson providing eight catches for 129 yards.

The Golden Hurricane held the 6-7 Monarchs to 135 yards through the first three quarters.

