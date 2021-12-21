© 2021
Massachusetts now recommends masks indoors, calling up National Guard for hospital assistance, limiting elective surgeries
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published December 21, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses how the country is handling the spike in COVID-19 cases before the holiday weekend, the state Attorney General Tish James' lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and the House panel investigating the January 6 insurrection.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
