Massachusetts now recommends masks indoors, calling up National Guard for hospital assistance, limiting elective surgeries
Burlington City Council approves search firm to help find a police chief

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley,
Associated Press
Published December 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST
The Burlington, Vermont City Council has voted to hire an executive search firm in the city’s effort to hire a police chief.

Last month, Mayor Miro Weinberger asked the council to hire a search firm, increase the chief’s pay and give the chief disciplinary power. In a 6 to 5 vote along party lines Progressive councilors passed a resolution Monday that included hiring a search firm but did not fulfill the other requests. The Democrat called the resolution unresponsive to the city’s needs.

“It is very problematic and disrespectful to the people of Burlington who have serious concerns about public safety and are basically just being played games with here.”

The mayor issued a statement Tuesday saying he still has authority to make appointments and will move an appointee forward from the current pool of candidates early in the new year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

NewsBurlington Police DepartmentBurlington Police ChiefBurlington City CouncilMayor Miro Weinberger
