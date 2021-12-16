Schenectady to allow recreational marijuana sales

The Schenectady city council this week reversed a preliminary vote to opt-out of recreational marijuana sales.

Municipalities in New York have the option to opt-out before a December 31st state deadline, but can opt back in at any time. So far, more than 400 localities have opted out.

Last week, the Schenectady city council’s Government Operations Committee advanced a measure to opt out of hosting recreational marijuana dispensaries and lounges.

Democratic Mayor Gary McCarthy disagreed with the committee’s decision. He spoke with WAMC last week.

“I would’ve preferred the council not go down that path but, again, we’ll just see how it plays out,” said McCarthy.

Monday night, the council voted 3 to 2 against a resolution to opt-out introduced by Democratic city councilor Marion Porterfield.

“Opting out doesn’t mean never, it means we’re going to take the time to look at this, to make sure that we’ve done it well, we’ve done it right, we’ve heard from the public, and we can move forward and do this in a way that’s beneficial by revenue and social impact to all citizens of the City of Schenectady,” said Porterfield.

If successful, the decision to opt out would have been reviewed by the council within 90 days.

Outgoing Democratic city councilor Karen Zalewski-Wildzunas voted against the opt-out legislation.

“I do not want Schenectady to miss out on any opportunity to help bring more business to the city, more redevelopment, and more revenue. I do not have the faith in the incoming city council that it will be addressed in the beginning of next year, and we can’t lose this time,” said Zalewski-Wildzunas.

Members of the public also offered their opinions on Monday night’s resolution.

Sondra Stephens operates a jewelry store and CBD shop in Schenectady. She welcomes recreational marijuana stores to the city.

“I passed away seven years ago and was revived, I was dead for four minutes, bled out during one of my surgeries,” said Stephens. “I felt it imperative to lobby for medical marijuana, but good dispensaries offer what our program in New York State has failed to do under the former administration. We can offer a 50-50 split, 50 percent THC at a much higher level than the 3 percent then we’re allowed at CBD, and THC, which will help our cancer patients.”

Racial justice activist and Schenectady city school board member Jamaica Miles urged the city council to take its time to ensure an equitable roll-out of recreational marijuana sales.

“It is not enough to simply say we opt in, if we’ve not done the work to ensure that we’re going to move forward in a way that is going to prioritize the very community that has been under the foot of the police force for the drug laws that are now supposed to be obsolete,” said Miles.

Also this week, the suburban Saratoga County Town of Clifton Park voted unanimously to opt-out of recreational marijuana sales, joining the neighboring communities of Glenville and Niskayuna in Schenectady County.