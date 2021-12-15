SportsReport: Avalanche down Rangers; Red Wings defeat Islanders

NBA:

The NBA has a new all-time leader in 3-pointers, with the record falling at one of the league’s most storied venues.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry passed Ray Allen’s old mark by nailing two in the first 4 1/2 minutes of a 105-96 victory over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The second was his 2,974th 3-pointer, which was punctuated by Curry waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin. Curry exchanged hugs with coach Steve Kerr, longtime teammate Draymond Green, family members and Allen, who was at the arena.

Curry finished with 22 points and Jordan Poole had 19 points and nine rebounds, going 13 for 13 on free throws to overcome a 3-for-11 night from the field.

Golden State improved to 23-5.

Checking out Tuesday’s other NBA action:

The Suns remain a half-game behind Golden State for the NBA's top record after Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 13 rebounds in his return from a non-COVID-19 illness, sending Phoenix to a 111-107 win against Portland. Chris Paul added 24 points and 14 assists for a Phoenix team still missing leading scorer Devin Booker. Damian Lillard had 31 points and 10 assists for the Blazers, who lost their sixth straight.

Kevin Durant scored 34 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and handed out 11 assists to lead the Nets to a 131-129 overtime win over the Raptors. Patty Mills added 30, Kessler Edwards contributed 17 and Nic Claxton chipped in with 16 in Brooklyn’s third straight win. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 31 points.

The NBA’s growing list of players in health and safety protocol now includes Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The league’s injury report on Tuesday night listed the two-time MVP as out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday because he’s in the health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo also have entered the COVID-19 protocols and won’t play Wednesday.

The Nets were without seven players, including James Harden, on Tuesday night because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Nets only had enough remaining players to take the court against the Raptors because Kevin Durant was upgraded from questionable. Aside from Harden, the Nets were missing starter LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry along with reserves Jevon Carter, James Johnson, Bruce Brown and Paul Millsap.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

Lakers forward Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Lakers also canceled practice ahead of their flight to Dallas for a game on Wednesday night.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Second-ranked Duke is 8-1 following an easy non-conference victory.

AJ Griffin scored 19 points as the Blue Devils hammered South Carolina State, 103-62. Griffin was 7 of 8 from the field and had four rebounds with four assists in 21 minutes off the bench. He was one of six Blue Devils to score in double-figures.

Trevor Keels had 14 points, Joey Baker scored 13 points, and Paolo Banchero had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Duke embarked on a 29-8 run early in the game and led by 33 at halftime.

In Tuesday’s other top-25 action:

Memphis ended a four-game skid with a stunning 92-78 victory against sixth-ranked Alabama. DeAndre Williams had 20 points and six assists and Jalen Duren added 14 points as the Tigers dropped the Crimson Tide to 8-2.

Walker Kessler had 14 points and 13th-ranked Auburn earned its sixth straight win by ripping North Alabama, 70-44. Jabari Smith and Devan Cambridge each scored 13 in the Tigers’ second and final game without suspended coach Bruce Pearl.

Josh Carlton had 17 points to lead five Houston players in double figures as the 14th-ranked defeated Louisiana-Lafayette, 71-56. Jamal Shead added 16 points for the Cougars.

No. 17 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff without a basket for nearly 12 minutes to start the game in coasting to a 63-31 victory. Tre Mitchell scored 14 points and helped the Longhorns burst out to a 17-1 lead.

No. 18 Tennessee cruised to a 96-52 victory over USC Upstate behind Olivier Nkamhoua’s 21 points. Kennedy Chandler had 15 points, provided 10 assists and helped the Vols shoot 56%.

Tari Eason led a balanced attack with 18 points and 19th-ranked LSU clobbered Northwestern State, 89-49. Xavier Pinson had 15 points and four assists, while Efton Reid had 15 points and 10 rebounds to help the Tigers improve to 10-0 for the first time in 22 years.

Kevin McCullar scored 21 points, and No. 25 Texas Tech celebrated its return to the national rankings with a 75-62 victory over Arkansas State.

NFL:

For the second straight season, the Browns are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak during their playoff push.

Cleveland’s postseason hopes were rocked when the team placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The eight include top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr.

Those players will all likely miss Saturday’s crucial game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

Kansas City’s two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones was placed in the COVID-19 protocol, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon was added to the list. Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t sure whether either player will be available when the AFC West leaders visit the Chargers on Thursday night.

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and six of his teammates went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Defensive backs Terrell Burgess and Juju Hughes, tight end Brycen Hopkins, tackle Alaric Jackson and injured nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day also went on the list. The Rams activated tight end Tyler Higbee from the list.

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips says he’s taking it day by day and that everything checked out well on the right knee he injured in the closing minutes of their win over Buffalo. It’s positive news for the Patriots as they look to keep their seven-game win streak going this week at Indianapolis.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden will be available against the visiting Titans on Sunday. Watt left a 36-28 loss to Minnesota in the first half with a groin injury. Haden hasn’t played since spraining his foot in a tie against Detroit in November.

The Buccaneers have placed running back Giovani Bernard on injured reserve with a hip injury suffered during the second half of Sunday’s 33-27 overtime victory over the Bills.

Authorities say an autopsy found unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina before killing himself in April.

The family of Phillip Adams agreed to have their son’s brain tested for CTE. The degenerative disease is linked to head trauma and concussions, and can cause symptoms including violent mood swings and memory loss.

Adams played in 78 NFL games for six teams over six seasons.

NHL:

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to roll since a three-game losing streak in mid-November dropped them to 5-6-4.

The Pens have their second five-game winning streak in a month following a 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Evan Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season and added two assists in helping Pittsburgh improve to 10-2-1 in its last 13 games. Kasperi Kapanen, Mike Matheson, Brian Dumoulin (DOO’-mah-lihn) and Brian Boyle also scored to back Tristan Jarry’s 28-save performance.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Valeri Nichushkin’s two goals were the difference as the Avalanche doubled up the Rangers, 4-2. Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists in Colorado’s fifth win in a row. Ryan Strome and Julien Gauthier scored and Alexander Georgiev made 27 saves for New York, which has dropped three of four since a seven-game winning streak.

Third-period goals by Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko pushed the Blues to a 4-1 verdict over the Stars. Colton Parayko also scored and Charlie Lindgren made 33 saves to improve to 4-0-0. Dallas had won eight straight at home.

The Lightning pulled out a 3-2 win over the Kings on Mathieu Joseph’s goal at 3:25 of overtime. Steven Stamkos had an assist, leaving him one point from becoming the 118th player to reach 900 points. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves to win his 62nd game of the calendar year, tying the mark set by Pittsburgh’s Marc-Andre Fleury in 2009.

Max Pacioretty has a seven-game goal streak after scoring twice in the Golden Knights’ 4-1 victory at Boston. Robin Lehner made 23 saves for Vegas, which won for the fifth time in six games. Shea Theodore also scored for the Knights, and Jonathan Marchessault had a goal with 0.6 seconds left in the first period to make it 3-0.

Josh Norris scored two goals and Anton Forsberg made 33 saves as the Senators crushed the Panthers, 8-2. Nick Brown scored two late power-play goals, and Drake Batherson had a goal and two assists. Ottawa won for the fifth time in six games and handed Florida just its second home loss of the season.

The Flyers hammered the Devils, 6-1 as Cam Atkinson provided a hat trick and an assist. Travis Sanheim and Oskar Lindblom each had a goal and an assist in Philadelphia’s third consecutive win since a 10-game losing streak. New Jersey has lost seven of eight.

The Islanders fell for the 12th time in 14 games by dropping a 2-1 decision to the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves and blanked New York until Anders Lee beat him late in the third period. Dylan Larkin scored his team-high 11th goal and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Wings.

Auston Matthews had two goals and the Maple Leafs won their second straight game by dumping the struggling Oilers, 5-1. Wayne Simmonds, TJ Brodie and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Leafs, who improved to 8-4-1 on the road. Colton Sceviour had the Oilers’ only goal in their sixth consecutive loss.

Ryan Donato broke a scoreless tie early in the third period of his return to San Jose as the former Shark led the Kraken to a 3-1 win. Chris Driedger made 33 saves to help Seattle snap a three-game skid. Brandon Tanev added an insurance goal that proved key when Logan Couture finally got the Sharks on the board with 2:07 remaining.

Bo Horvat scored twice and the Canucks improved to 5-0 under head coach Bruce Boudreau by pulling out a 4-3 comeback win over the Blue Jackets. Horvat buried his second of the game on a power play with 58.8 seconds left on the clock. Eric Robinson had two goals for Columbus.

Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and the Sabres snapped a seven-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory at Winnipeg. Anders Bjork and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres, who are 1-5-2 in their last eight games. Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson each had two assists in the win.

The Carolina Hurricanes are the latest NHL club to be hit with a coronavirus outbreak. Four more players were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. That prompted the postponement of Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov Steven Lorentz and defenseman Ian Cole were placed in the protocol and must remain in Minnesota for “the time being.”

Earlier in the day, the Bruins placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the COVID-19 protocol, meaning they were inactive for Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

On the College side, University of Alaska took down RPI, 3-2.

OLYMPICS:

USA Hockey has promoted Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin to take over as general manager of the men’s Olympic team. He takes over two months after Stan Bowman’s resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal.

New York Rangers general manger Chris Drury was named assistant GM.

Meanwhile, some NHL players say they are unsettled by word that a positive COVID-19 test during the Winter Olympics in China could lead to a long quarantine. The International Olympic Committee has said an athlete who tests positive in China will need to produce two negative results 24 hours apart.

If they’re unable to do so, the quarantine period could last from three to five weeks.

The NHL has until Jan. 10 to pull out of the Olympics without financial penalty if COVID-19 causes enough of a disruption to its season.

OJ SIMPSON:

O.J. Simpson is a free man. A Nevada State Police spokeswoman said the 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1.

Simpson was acquitted in Los Angeles in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend, and convicted in Las Vegas in 2008 of armed robbery. He served nine years in prison for leading several men in a confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers.

MLB:

Justin Verlander’s $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros has been finalized, nearly a month after it was agreed to.

The pitcher and the Astros reached an agreement on Nov. 17 subject to a successful physical. While the deal was reported before the collective bargaining agreement expired Dec. 1 and a signing freeze began, Major League Baseball and the players’ association did not approve it until this week.

