Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a vote by the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics to require former Governor Andrew Cuomo to turn over profits he received from his book advance to the state attorney general’s office and a court's decision to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House while the Republican continues to deny the 2020 election results.

Dr. Chartock also reviews the ongoing House investigation into the January 6 insurrection and the rising death toll due to COVID-19.

