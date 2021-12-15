© 2021
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published December 15, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a vote by the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics to require former Governor Andrew Cuomo to turn over profits he received from his book advance to the state attorney general’s office and a court's decision to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House while the Republican continues to deny the 2020 election results.

Dr. Chartock also reviews the ongoing House investigation into the January 6 insurrection and the rising death toll due to COVID-19.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
