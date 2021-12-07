Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock considers the move by New York City to become the largest U.S. city to give access to the ballot box to those without green cards or not legally authorized to work in the country. He also discusses the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit over Texas' redistricting plan, the departure of Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel and previews President Joe Biden’s call today with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
