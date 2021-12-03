CT Comptroller Lembo to resign because of worsening health

Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced Friday that he will resign on December 31 because of an ongoing medical condition. Lembo says he’s been diagnosed with a serious and debilitating cardiac condition that has recently been worsening in intensity and severity.

He says doctors recommended he stop working. The 58-year-old Democrat was first elected to the position in 2010, becoming the first openly gay person to be elected to statewide office in Connecticut.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller,” Lembo said in a statement. “Over ten years ago, voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life. I’ve worked every day since to represent this office with honesty, integrity, and a focus on the common good. Even now, I love the work that I do and the people I work with. Unfortunately, my health simply won’t allow me to continue to serve.”

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont said he received the news with sadness and will announce a successor soon.

"I can only imagine how difficult it is for Kevin to make the decision to step down from a position that he loves and that he energetically campaigned to fill," Lamont said in a statement. "Throughout his entire public life, Kevin has dedicated himself to looking out for others, and in his time as comptroller, he has been committed to righting the fiscal ship of Connecticut and fighting to implement policies that tame the state’s revenue volatility and bring financial stability. He has been one of the state’s leading advocates for increasing access to health care, specifically focused on reducing costs while improving quality of care and ensuring that nobody is left behind. He has looked out for the vulnerable his entire life. Throughout his three terms in office, he has truly made an impact, and Connecticut stands in a much stronger position today because of it. I’m proud over these last several years to have partnered with him on these efforts, and I truly consider him a friend. Kevin refers to himself as a nerd, and sometimes a nerd is exactly what you need. I wish nothing but the best for Kevin, his husband Charles, and their children, and I thank him for everything he’s given to Connecticut.”

Lembo’s term runs through 2022.

“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished together during my three terms in office,” said Lembo. “We’ve made Connecticut a model for government transparency, instituted innovative changes in the state health plan to lower costs while improving patient care, and wrote the plan that has led to record savings in the state’s Rainy Day Fund. While I’m disappointed that I’ll be unable to complete this term, the work that’s been done in the last 11 years has made Connecticut a better place to live, work and raise a family and that’s why I wanted this job in the first place. I feel confident that whoever follows me in this position has all the resources in place to continue this work and build on our successes.”