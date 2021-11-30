Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the global response, or lack thereof, to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and President Joe Biden's leadership during the pandemic so far.

Dr. Chartock also reviews the new release of hundreds of pages of transcripts and video interviews by New York State Attorney General Tish James’ investigation into former Governor Andrew Cuomo, which show CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo, Andrew’s brother, worked with the former governor and his staff to fight against the accusations against him.