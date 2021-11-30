© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published November 30, 2021 at 7:32 AM EST
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the global response, or lack thereof, to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and President Joe Biden's leadership during the pandemic so far.

Dr. Chartock also reviews the new release of hundreds of pages of transcripts and video interviews by New York State Attorney General Tish James’ investigation into former Governor Andrew Cuomo, which show CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo, Andrew’s brother, worked with the former governor and his staff to fight against the accusations against him.

Tags

NewsDr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock