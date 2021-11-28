© 2021
Ulster County Executive declares state of emergency

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 28, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan delivers his State of the County address via Facebook, February 16, 2021
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan
/
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan has declared a 30-day state of emergency amid rising COVID cases.

Ryan, a Democrat, said active cases have tripled since Halloween, with cases now at their highest levels since April.

The state of emergency declared Sunday will allow Ulster County to more rapidly procure coronavirus testing supplies, bolster emergency public health staffing, and to redeploy the workforce to support testing, contact tracing, and vaccination efforts if deemed necessary.

Ryan is urging unvaccinated residents to seek a COVID vaccine and the fully vaccinated to get a booster shot if eligible.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency as concerns mount over the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

