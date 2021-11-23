New Cohoes mural unveiled in Silliman Park

A towering new mural has been unveiled across from Cohoes city hall.

Mayor Bill Keeler and other Cohoes officials celebrated the completion of the mural overlooking Silliman Park Tuesday. It depicts images of workers and Silliman Memorial Church, which occupied the space of the park before being torn down in 1998. Keeler says the mural depicts the people who built the Spindle City.

"This administration has a motto: honor the past, explore the present and inspire the future and we think this mural truly embodies those words," the Democrat said.

Artist Samson Contompasis says the project is based on historic images:

“I take the past and the historical photos of a city and I rework them into a monument to that city," he said.