SportsReport: Patriots best Browns; Bills top Jets

NFL:

Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the first quarter, part of an implosion by the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers that ended in a 29-19 upset of Tampa Bay by the Washington Football Team.

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke put his stamp on the improbable result, hooking up with DeAndre Carter for a 20-yard TD pass and leading an 80-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter that took more than 10 minutes off the clock.

Tampa Bay was dealt an extra blow in the last minute when nose tackle Vita Vea was carted off with an injury on the final play of that drive.

Washington lost its defensive star, Chase Young, to injury. Coach Ron Rivera says there's concern Young might have torn a ligament in his right knee.

Elsewhere in Week 10 of the NFL schedule:

Aaron Rodgers was uneven in his return from COVID-19 but did more than enough to support a standout Green Bay Packers defense in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards and threw an interception in the end zone after sitting out last weekend and not practicing all week. A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Packers, who handed the Seahawks their first shutout loss in a decade.

Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers. He threw for one touchdown, ran for another and sparked Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals entered the game with the NFL’s best record, but were again missing quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick Mahomes returned to form, throwing five touchdown passes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-14 against the Raiders in Las Vegas. That moves the Chiefs into first place in the AFC West. The dominant performance came for the Raiders on a day everyone else in the division lost.

Kirk Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Conklin, Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and a score, and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20. Minnesota improves to 4-5 and ended a two-game losing streak. Los Angeles has dropped three of its past four to fall to 5-4.

Ryan Tannehill ran and threw for touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans held off the New Orleans Saints 23-21 for their NFL-best sixth straight victory. The Saints dropped their second straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury.

Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 100 yards and two scores, and the New England Patriots rolled to a 45-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland lost quarterback Baker Mayfield to a knee injury. The Patriots won their fourth straight game. The Browns have dropped four of their last six.

The Detroit Lions’ losing streak is over, but they’re still winless. They slogged their way to an ugly, error-filled 16-all tie with the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Lions had the ball four times in overtime but did not score, as Ryan Santoso missed a 48-yard field goal.

Buffalo's defense smothered the New York Jets in a 45-17 victory. Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, while the Bills ran for four scores. The Bills’ top-ranked ranked defense intercepted Jets QB Mike White four times.

Jacksonville came back and came close, but the Indianapolis defense held on for a 23-17 victory over the Jaguars. The Colts also returned a blocked punt for a score, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Jags’ late shot ended when quarterback Trevor Lawrence fumbled near midfield with 50 seconds to go.

The Cowboys showed little mercy in a 45-3 rout of the Atlanta Falcons. Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns, Nahshon Wright recovered a blocked punt for a score, while CeeDee Lamb caught both of Dak Prescott’s TD passes.

Cornerback Darius Slay’s 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown sparked the Philadelphia Eagles to a 30-13 upset of the Denver Broncos. Melvin Gordon III gained 2 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 23 as the Broncos were driving for a touchdown to tie it. But he coughed up the football before going down and Slay scooped it up and sped to the game-sealing score.

NBA:

The Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to eight straight and handed Houston its 11th loss in a row with a 115-89 victory.

Devin Booker had 26 points and six assists to lead the Suns. Phoenix shot 43% and was 14 of 40 on 3-pointers.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

Golden State's winning streak came to an end in Charlotte. Terry Rozier had a big jump-ball win and made two late free throws to help the Hornets to a 106-102 win over the Warriors. Rozier finished with 20 points.

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-106. Los Angeles led by 14 points in the second half, then held on to improve to 3-3 since LeBron James was sidelined Nov. 4 because of an abdominal strain.

Trae Young scored a season-best 42 points and Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak, beating Milwaukee 120-100. Young just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds. The NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games, despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Back in Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant scored 33 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Thunder 120-96. Durant played eight seasons in OKC, winning four scoring titles, an MVP award and leading the Thunder to the NBA Finals once before joining Golden State in 2016. Thunder fans booed him in warmups and whenever he touched the ball early in the game.

The Denver Nuggets spoiled Chauncey Billups return home with a 124-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Billups, a Denver native who had two playing stints with the Nuggets, lost his head coaching debut in his hometown without star Damian Lillard. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90. DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points while Zach LaVine added 29 for Chicago. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Clippers.

NHL:

Sidney Crosby returned from a bout with COVID-19 but couldn't give his Penguins the boost they needed against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Washington routed Pittsburgh, 6-1, with six different players scoring goals, none of them named Alex. Ovechkin did have two assists.

It was Washington's fourth straight win and they pulled even with Carolina atop the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals also trail Florida by a point for the NHL lead.

In other NHL action:

Boston's Charlie Coyle had an attempted clearing pass carom into the net off his head for his first of two goals, as the Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. Charlie McAvoy also scored twice. It was the 750th meeting between the two teams, but the first time they faced each other in nearly two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kailer Yamamoto scored in the final minute as the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4. For the Blues, it was their third straight loss.

The Calgary Flames snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Ottawa Senators. Dan Vladar made 27 saves for his first career shutout. Elias Lindholm led the Flames scoring with a goal and an assist.

The Rangers and Devils went seven rounds deep in the shootout, before Chris Kreider scored the deciding goal. That gave New York a 4-3 win.

The Anaheim Ducks beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 for their seventh consecutive victory. Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist, and Troy Terry extended his scoring streak to 14 games with an assist.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Florida got the better of in-state rival Florida State, and knocked off the No. 20 Seminoles 71-55.

Colin Castleton had 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and six blocks, as the Gators ended a seven-game losing streak to Florida State. Four Florida players scored in double figures.

The victory came 11 months after Florida standout Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court in Tallahassee. Johnson hasn’t played since, and the Gators dedicated the game to him.

In other top 25 college basketball:

No. 18 Tennessee beat East Tennessee State 94-62. Olivier Nkamhoua scored a career-high 23 points and eight rebounds, while Kennedy Chandler added 16 points.

In the 169th meeting since 1920 between western New York rivals, No. 23 St. Bonaventure had to rally to beat Canisius 69-60. Canisius led for much of the early part of the game, but the Bonnies used a 15-3 run to dig out of an 11-point deficit.

On the women’s side, Notre Dame topped Syracuse 82-56, Marist beat Vermont, 67-50, the Penn Quakers took down Hartford, 85-42 and UConn downed the Arkansas Razorbacks, 95-80.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Alabama has jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the sixth consecutive week. The switch from Cincinnati at No. 2 to Alabama was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide. Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at USF 45-28, but it was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season. So behind No. 3 Cincinnati, Oklahoma's tumble meant No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Oklahoma State all moved up one spot.

The Sooners lost to Baylor who moved up to No. 11 behind No. 10 Mississippi.

Washington has fired head coach Jimmy Lake, less than two years after he took the job.

Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in The AP Top 25. The Huskies stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent from the fan base.

Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon where Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS:

Phil Mickelson birdied three of the final holes to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club, getting up-and-down from short of the par-5 18th for birdie to reach 19 under. He joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win four of his first six PGA Tour Champions starts.

Bernhard Langer battled back pain all weekend, but labored through a 2-under 69 to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.

LPGA:

Right when it looked as though Nelly Korda had thrown away her chance to win, she recovered to win a four-way playoff.

Korda was tied for the lead when she made triple bogey on the 17th hole. But the 23-year-old American birdied the 18th. That got her into a playoff at the Pelican Women’s Championship when Lexi Thompson finished bogey-bogey. It all set up a four-way playoff with Sei Young Kim and Lydia Ko.

Korda ended it quickly with a 12-foot birdie on the first extra hole. It was her fourth win of the year.

BRAZILAN GRAND PRIX:

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton ended a turbulent weekend with a stunning victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion, beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen despite starting from 10th position on the grid due to a penalty.

Verstappen finished second and saw his lead in the driver’s championship shrink to 14 points with three races left.

