Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Elected in 1974, Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy to retire in 2022

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published November 15, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock previews former Trump administration aide Steve Bannon's court appearance scheduled today on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dr. Chartock also discusses ghost guns and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's proposal to use the country's gas reserves to help lower gas prices.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
