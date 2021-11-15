Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock previews former Trump administration aide Steve Bannon's court appearance scheduled today on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Dr. Chartock also discusses ghost guns and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's proposal to use the country's gas reserves to help lower gas prices.
