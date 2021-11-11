An interview with Saratoga Springs mayor-elect Ron Kim

Democrat Ron Kim was elected to become Saratoga Springs’ next mayor on Election Night. Kim, a former city Public Safety Commissioner, says he has already met with outgoing Democratic Mayor Meg Kelly to start the transition process.

The new year will bring four new Democratic faces to the five-member city council. Kim tells WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard that he hopes to work well with the new councilors, whom he got to know on the campaign trail.