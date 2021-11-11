Albany Veterans Day parade returns

Albany celebrated Veterans Day with a parade Thursday for the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Service members, veterans and elected officials marched down Central Avenue for the first time since 2019. Veterans attending the parade say they missed it last year.

Steve Gary, a Marine who served in Beirut in the 80s, says he comes from a long line of service members dating back to the Revolutionary War. He says the parade is an important way to show appreciation to veterans:

“I mean we’d all do it all over again if we could. It’s a life changing event," he said.

Prominent area attorney Terry Kindlon is a Marine veteran injured during the Tet Offensive, which forced him to retire early in 1968.

“It is really the central focus of my adult life and I know I probably sound really corny when I say that, but it is totally true," he said.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the parade it’s important to show veterans the city appreciates their service.

“I think when we look at the sacrifice of having to give up a parade, these veterans certainly understood that, but it is really wonderful to be back here, to see people out and to make sure that we're honoring our vets," the Democrat said.

