Mohawk Valley communities elect new leaders

A number of communities in New York's Mohawk Valley elected new leaders Tuesday.

In Oneonta, Democrat Mark Drnek beat Republican Len Carson in the race for mayor. The common councilors were facing off after Democratic Mayor Gary Herzig did not seek reelection in the Ostego County city.

In the Fulton County city of Gloversville, Democratic Mayor Vincent Desantis is holding onto a lead against Republican and at-large city councilor Bill Rowback Jr. Desantis was leading by 96 votes as of Tuesday night. Desantis was appointed in January 2019 after Dayton King left office and pleaded guilty to a charge of official misconduct.

Also in Fulton County, the city of Johnstown has elected Republican Amy Praught, a former common councilor, as its next mayor. She defeated Democrat Michael Rose, according to results from the Fulton County Board of Elections. Republican Mayor Vernon Jackson, who has been in office since 2016, did not seek reelection.

