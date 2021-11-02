Road diet vote a focus in Bethlehem election today; Albany Common Council in for major makeover

In Albany voters deciding whether Mayor Kathy Sheehan should serve a third term are also picking some new common councilors today.

Gabriella Romero, an attorney in the Albany County Public Defender's office, is the lone candidate for the 6th ward Albany Common Council seat. Richard Conti, elected in 1997, is one of five senior councilors who are not running for another term. Romero says she answers to no one but the voters. "I don't owe anyone anything and I'm just completely independent from all political ties."

Sergio Adams made an unsuccessful run for outgoing councilor and fellow-Democrat Cathy Fahey's 7th Ward seat in 2017 and is trying again this year against Violetta De Rosa, the Working Families Party candidate who lost to Adams in the June 22nd primary.

Adams said "I decided to run this race because as a resident living in the city of Albany, I've realized over the course of years that housing was a huge issue for me."

DeRosa said "You know, the saying ‘see something, say something,’ well, I say ‘see something, do something.’ I want us to have less talk and more action.”

In the 9th Ward, Conservative Robert Porter faces Meghan Keegan to succeed outgoing councilor Judy Doesschate.

Democrat Edward Hyde Clarke is running against Republican Robert Hammer for Mike O'Brien's 12th Ward seat.

Deb Rosen-Zamer is unopposed for Joe Igoe's 14th Ward seat.

In the 1st Ward, first-term Common Councilor Sonia Frederick faces Conservative Scott Mannarino, running on the Republican line.

Councilor Joyce Love faces a challenge from Republican Vashon McIntyre in the Third Ward.

First-term 5th Ward Councilor Jahmel Robinson faces off against his Democratic primary challenger Wilmer Lawson, running as a Working Families Party candidate.

Both candidates agree public safety is the top challenge facing the ward, which Robinson says he has already addressed in policies he presented to the council.

"And one of the things that we passed is the city's equity agenda ordinance, in which it set up the Anti Violence Task Force," said Robinson. "So public safety is still a major concern. Also, urban blight, our housing stock is declining. And so I've worked with the Albany County Land Bank, to create new policies to get houses in the in the hands of those in our community."

Lawson says public safety and housing are paramount.

"And making sure that our people are able to afford these houses by getting jobs," Lawson said. "We have a lot of people that's walking around here, that that has trades and, and, and can do different things. And we're not creating jobs and opportunities for them."

Several Democratic councilors are running unopposed: Kelly Kimbrough in the Fourth Ward, Jack Flynn in the Eighth, Owusu Anane in the 10th, Alfredo Balarin in the 11th and Ginnie Farrell in the 13th.

15th Ward Democratic councilor Tom Hoey is up against Republican Joseph Kilmer.

Albany Common Council President Corey Ellis is challenged on the citywide ballot by Republican Jesse Calhoun, who appears to have left the area and has not responded to requests for comment.

In nearby Bethlehem, Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven faces Republican challenger Paul Heiser in an election season that has been dominated by Proposition Six, involving the proposed Delaware Avenue Road diet. It would shift traffic between the Albany City line and Elsmere Avenue into one lane in each direction. VanLuven supports the measure.

"If prop six is approved, we'll be able to take a $2.9 million grant to do that work," said VanLuven. "And to do that, can you get that continued community conversation? If we vote against prop six, then we will lose that funding, we'll have major construction, but it's just going to replace the pipes and repave the road as it is no sidewalk work, no safety work and no more community conversations.”

Heiser says it would hurt business owners and birth a traffic nightmare. "It's going to be dangerous for bicyclists, because there are just too many curb cuts along Delaware Avenue," Heiser said. "I understand there are 72 curb cuts on that 1.3-mile stretch of Delaware Avenue. So there are cars constantly turning in, pulling out of driving. So that's just tailor made for a serious collision with a bicyclist and in a motorist.”

Polls are open until 9 tonight.

