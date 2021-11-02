Rensselaer Co. Exec McLaughlin wins another term; mayoral race too close to call

Republican Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin has won a second four-year term. The former state assemblyman secured roughly 63 percent of Tuesday’s vote, according to the county board of elections, brushing off a challenge from Democrat Gwen Wright and Working Families Party candidate Sara McDermott.

The race for mayor in the city of Rensselaer, meanwhile, remains too close to call for the second straight election. Late Tuesday night, unofficial results put incumbent Mayor Mike Stammel, a Republican, at 958 votes – just six votes ahead of Democrat Richard Mooney. In a statement, Mooney said he isn’t giving up:

"We knew this election was always going to be a fight from the beginning. Tonight, this race is far too close to call and with nearly 200 absentee ballots still outstanding, I remain confident - once each and every ballot is legally counted - that we will be victorious. I am encouraged by the turnout here in Rensselaer and the incredible passion that residents have in our community."

Mooney lost to Stammel in a 2019 special election.