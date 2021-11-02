Pittsfield city clerk: turnout low halfway through non-mayoral election day

Michele Benjamin – who is running unopposed for re-election today – said only 7.27% of the city’s 29,000 registered voters had made it to the polls as of noon.

“Four years ago, there was a similar election where there was not a mayoral race," said the city clerk. "We had 23.1% turnout for the entire day. So I'm really hoping that people get out there and we at least have a 20% to 25% turnout. I mean, it's important.”

Benjamin expects an after-work rush to bolster the low numbers. The election will determine the city clerk seat and the makeup of Pittsfield’s city council and school committee.