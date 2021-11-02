© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Most incumbents are reelected in Pittsfield municipal election

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT
A stone building with a colonnade lit by lights sits in front of a brick churck and a street lamp
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

The results are coming in from Tuesday’s municipal election in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

According to unofficial numbers, incumbents Peter Marchetti, Pete White, and Earl Persip all defended their at-large city council seats.

“I'm truly honored by the support of the people of Pittsfield," said Marchetti. "And I think that the people of Pittsfield sent a loud and clear message that experience and leadership matters and facts matter.”

Karen Kalinowsky took the fourth at-large seat, as Yuki Cohen proved unable to defend it.

In the ward races, Kenneth Warren beat Andrea Wilson in Ward 1, Charles Kronick defeated Matthew Kudlate in Ward 2, James Conant beat Andrew Wrinn in Ward 4 and incumbent Dina Guiel Lampiasi fended off a challenge from Ed Carmel in Ward 6. Ward 5 Councilor Patrick Kavey and Ward 7 Councilor Anthony Maffuccio ran for re-election unopposed, while former Council President Kevin Sherman was elected to represent Ward 3 without opposition.

Alison McGee, William Cameron, Vicky Smith, Dan Elias, Sara Hathaway and Mark Brazeau were all elected to the Pittsfield School Committee.

City clerk Michele Benjamin was unopposed in her bid for re-election.

Tags

Newspittsfield
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More