Most incumbents are reelected in Pittsfield municipal election

According to unofficial numbers, incumbents Peter Marchetti, Pete White, and Earl Persip all defended their at-large city council seats.

“I'm truly honored by the support of the people of Pittsfield," said Marchetti. "And I think that the people of Pittsfield sent a loud and clear message that experience and leadership matters and facts matter.”

Karen Kalinowsky took the fourth at-large seat, as Yuki Cohen proved unable to defend it.

In the ward races, Kenneth Warren beat Andrea Wilson in Ward 1, Charles Kronick defeated Matthew Kudlate in Ward 2, James Conant beat Andrew Wrinn in Ward 4 and incumbent Dina Guiel Lampiasi fended off a challenge from Ed Carmel in Ward 6. Ward 5 Councilor Patrick Kavey and Ward 7 Councilor Anthony Maffuccio ran for re-election unopposed, while former Council President Kevin Sherman was elected to represent Ward 3 without opposition.

Alison McGee, William Cameron, Vicky Smith, Dan Elias, Sara Hathaway and Mark Brazeau were all elected to the Pittsfield School Committee.

City clerk Michele Benjamin was unopposed in her bid for re-election.