New York's Prop 2 would establish a right to clean air and water

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published October 31, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT
New Yorkers will vote on a handful of statewide ballot proposals in this year’s election.

Proposition 2 would amend the state constitution’s bill of rights to include the right to clean air, water and a healthful environment. Environmental groups are supportive of the measure, while agricultural and business interests have come out against the amendment.

You can hear perspectives for and against the proposal below:

New York Farm Bureau Director of Public Policy Jeff Williams says the lack of specific language in the amendment could have unintended impacts on farmers.

Peter Iwanowicz, Executive Director of group Environmental Advocates of New York, says the amendment to establish a right to clean air and water will affect all New Yorkers and set a national precedent.

