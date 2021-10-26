Search is on for head of new Pittsfield Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Interested candidates have through November 12th to apply.

Pittsfield is looking to hire its inaugural Chief Diversity Officer to head its new office, which Mayor Linda Tyer signed into existence on October 13th.

“We are anticipating that we're going to hire two chief diversity officers," said Director of Human Resources Michael Taylor. "One officer would serve the city side of our operations, and the other would serve Pittsfield public schools. And really, these individuals are going to be leading all of the city's efforts around diversity, inclusion goals and objectives for our city, particularly in the areas of recruitment and retention, leadership, career development, cultural competency and dexterity training, as well as an overall strategic plan around DEI for the city.”

