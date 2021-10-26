© 2021
Search is on for head of new Pittsfield Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT
A stone building with a colonnade.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

Two weeks after it was created, the Pittsfield, Massachusetts Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is looking for its first leader.

Interested candidates have through November 12th to apply.

Pittsfield is looking to hire its inaugural Chief Diversity Officer to head its new office, which Mayor Linda Tyer signed into existence on October 13th.

“We are anticipating that we're going to hire two chief diversity officers," said Director of Human Resources Michael Taylor. "One officer would serve the city side of our operations, and the other would serve Pittsfield public schools. And really, these individuals are going to be leading all of the city's efforts around diversity, inclusion goals and objectives for our city, particularly in the areas of recruitment and retention, leadership, career development, cultural competency and dexterity training, as well as an overall strategic plan around DEI for the city.”

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
