Poll: New Yorkers losing confidence that the worst of the pandemic is behind us

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published October 21, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT
A COVID-19 vaccination site at the University at Albany
New Yorkers are losing confidence that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, according to a new poll from the Siena College Research Institute.

The poll finds only 50 percent of state residents think the worst of the coronavirus is behind us, down from 68 percent in June. More than three-quarters of New Yorkers polled between September 29 and October 7 think about protecting themselves from the virus either some or all of the time, and four-in-10 have had disagreements recently with family and friends over issues related to COVID.

Poll director Dr. Don Levy spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.

Ian Pickus
