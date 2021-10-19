© 2021
Siena poll finds Hochul leading hypothetical 2022 matchups

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published October 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul tours Plattsburgh DRI sites
Pat Bradley/WAMC
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul tours Plattsburgh DRI sites

Facing a likely Democratic primary challenge next year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul leads in multiple hypothetical challenges, according to a new poll from the Siena College Research Institute.

The poll of registered voters finds Hochul leading a five-way race with 31 percent against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, 17 percent, Attorney General Tish James, 14 percent, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, 7 percent, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, 6 percent. With Cuomo out of the field, Hochul gets 39 percent to lead the field. Head-to-head, the governor outpolled James 47 to 31 percent.

WAMC spoke with Siena's Steve Greenberg about the poll Tuesday.

