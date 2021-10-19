Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell and his legacy.

He also explains the lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack and his deposition yesterday in another lawsuit alleging protesters were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015.

Dr. Chartock details the redistricting vote in Texas which critics argue will give Republicans an edge in elections.