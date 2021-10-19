© 2021
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published October 19, 2021
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell and his legacy.

He also explains the lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack and his deposition yesterday in another lawsuit alleging protesters were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015.

Dr. Chartock details the redistricting vote in Texas which critics argue will give Republicans an edge in elections.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
