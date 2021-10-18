SportsReport: Braves hold lead in championship series; Red Sox play Astros tonight

NFL:

The Arizona Cardinals remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team and continue their best start since 1974.

Kyler Murray tied a career high with four touchdown passes and the Cardinals improved to 6-0 with a 37-14 dismantling of the Browns. Murray connected with DeAndre Hopkins for two TDs and finished 20 of 30 for 229 yards.

The Cardinals built a 20-0 lead in the first half and kept their perfect record intact despite not having head coach Kliff Kingsbury or star linebacker Chandler Jones, who both tested positive for COVID-19.

Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield threw for two TDs and was 19 of 28 for 234 yards and an interception.

The Browns have dropped two straight for the first time under second-year head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Also around the NFL:

Dak Prescott threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime to give the Cowboys a 35-29 win over the Patriots. The teams traded five scores in the period, three in the final 2 1/2 minutes before Dallas beat Bill Belichick for the first time in their last six meetings. Trevon Diggs gave the Cowboys a brief lead in the fourth quarter with his seventh interception of the season, taking it 42 yards for a score.

Aaron Rodgers passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Packers’ fifth straight win, 24-14 at Chicago. Rodgers tossed a 1-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard in the second quarter and a 12-yarder to Aaron Jones in the third as Green Bay beat the Bears for the 20th time in 23 games counting the playoffs. Rodgers put the Bears away with a six-yard scoring run after Justin Fields threw a 5-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney.

Lamar Jackson threw for 167 yards and a touchdown while the Ravens frustrated Justin Herbert in a 34-6 stifling of the Chargers. Each of Baltimore’s three veteran running backs — Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman — scored a touchdown. Los Angeles was held under 16 points for only the second time since drafting Herbert before last season.

Joe Burrow tied a career high with three scoring passes for the Bengals in a 34-11 rout of the Lions. Burrow finished 19 of 29 for 271 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Chris Evans on the game’s opening drive. The 4-2 Bengals already have matched last year’s victory total.

The Rams coasted to a 38-11 rout of the Giants behind Matthew Stafford, who threw three of his four touchdown passes in a 28-point second quarter. Stafford connected with prime target Cooper Kupp on scoring passes of 3 and 13 yards. Daniel Jones was picked off three times and lost a fumble as New York fell to 1-5.

Chris Boswell's third field goal of the game was a 36-yarder in overtime that gave the Steelers a 23-20 triumph over the Seahawks. The winning kick came three plays after Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt forced Seattle quarterback Geno Smith to fumble deep in Seahawks territory. Watt collected two of his team’s five sacks and helped the defense right itself after Seattle erased a 14-0 deficit in the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Chiefs beat Washington, 31-13. Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a short TD late in the third quarter to put Kansas City ahead, then hit Demarcus Robinson for a 24-yard scoring with 3:14 left. The Chiefs’ defense was effective, limiting Washington to 276 yards and holding an opponent under 29 points for the first time this season.

Derek Carr sliced up the Denver defense for 341 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Raiders to a 34-24 victory. Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater threw a season-high three interceptions and lost a fumble, negating his 334 yards passing and three TDs. The Raiders stopped a two-game skid just days after head coach Jon Gruden stepped down over racist, misogynist and homophobic comments in emails discovered during an investigation into the Washington Football Team.

The Vikings pulled out a 34-28 win over the Panthers on Kirk Cousins’ 27-yard scoring strike to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime. Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense. Adam Thielen finished with 11 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota, which reached the end zone three times after intermission after failing to score a second-half TD in its previous four games.

The Jaguars’ 20-game losing streak is over following a 23-20 win over the Dolphins in London. Matthew Wright nailed a 53-yard field goal as time expired, giving head coach Urban Meyer and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence their first NFL victories. Lawrence threw for 319 yards and a touchdown as Jacksonville handed Miami its fifth straight loss since a season-opening win.

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor ran for another score for the Colts in a 31-3 dismantling of the Texans. Wentz threw a 28-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox for a advantage in 17-3 third-quarter. The Colts have followed an 1-3 start with consecutive wins, and Houston has dropped five in a row since a season-opening win.

NLCS:

The Atlanta Braves hold a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series following their second walk-off win in as many nights.

Eddie Rosario singled home the winning run in the ninth inning to send the Braves past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-4. Rosario had four hits for the Braves, who trailed 2-0 and 4-2 before maintaining home-field advantage.

Austin Riley doubled home the tying run in the eighth, one night after supplying a walk-off single. Joc Pederson belted a two-run homer for Atlanta, which also owned a 2-0 lead against the Dodgers in last year's NLCS before losing in seven games.

The Los Angeles runs came on Corey Seager's two-run homer in the first inning and Chris Taylor's two-run double in the seventh. Mookie Betts scored on both hits.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Los Angeles.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Ed Orgeron is leaving LSU.

The school and the head football coach have agreed to part ways after this season. The news comes 21 months after Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship.

Orgeron is 49-17 in six seasons at Baton Rouge, but 5-5 last season and 4-3 so far this year. Orgeron received a six-year contract extension after the 2019 season.

His 2019 team went 15-0 behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, capping the season by beating Clemson in the title game.

Cincinnati has moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll.

The Bearcats now own the best ranking for a team from outside the traditional power conferences since 2010.

The Bulldogs remain a unanimous No. 1. The Bearcats inched up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss to Purdue. The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to No. 11, while the Boilermakers moved into the rankings at No. 25. Purdue was last ranked in 2007.

Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and Ohio State. Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Oregon round out the top 10.

NBA:

Ben Simmons practiced with the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday for the first time this season.

Coach Doc Rivers says no decision was made on Simmons’ status for Wednesday’s season opener.

Simmons was a holdout for training camp and the early part of the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand. The three-time All-Star guard made a surprise return to the team on Monday.

NASCAR:

Kyle Larson claimed the first of four championship-contending spots in NASCAR’s season finale with a dominating victory at Texas.

Larson led 256 of 334 laps at the 1 1/2-mile track and got his eighth win this season, staying in front through seven restarts in the final stage. Three of those restarts came after incidents involving playoff contenders Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. in the final 34 laps.

The seven remaining playoff contenders leave Texas with two more chances to get into the championship four. Ryan Blaney, Hamlin and Kyle Busch are above the cutline going to Kansas next weekend.

NHL:

The Ottawa Senators have won the lone game on the NHL schedule.

Chris Tierney scored on two second-period power plays and Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves as the Senators beat the Stars, 3-2. Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa and Connor Brown had three assists to reach 100 for his career.

Michael Raffl and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas.

PGA:

Rory McIlroy capped off a big weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday by surging past Rickie Fowler and holding off Collin Morikawa to win the CJ Cup.

McIlroy seized control with a 35-foot eagle putt from just off the green on the par-5 14th. He played mistake-free down the stretch for a 6-under 66 and a one-victory.

McIlroy is the 39th player to win at least 20 times on the PGA Tour.

Lee Janzen drained a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole with Miguel Angel Jimenez to win the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.

The 57-year-old Janzen also birdied the par-4 18th in regulation in a closing 5-under 67 in the regular-season finale.

Jimenez finished with a 69 to match Janzen at 12-under 204 at Prestonwood Country Club.

Jim Furyk and Alex Cejka were a stroke back.

WNBA:

Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Candace Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to help Chicago win its first WNBA championship with a 80-74 victory over Phoenix. Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points and 15 assists for the Sky, who rallied from a 72-65 deficit with 4:42 left and took the series in four games.

SOCCER:

The NY Red Bulls held off NYCFC, 1-0.

