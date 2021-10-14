© 2021
Consumer sentiment sharply down in New York

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published October 14, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT
Grocery store
Ian Pickus
/
Grocery store

The New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment is sharply down, according to a new poll.

The measure is down nearly 12 points since the second quarter to 71.9, according to the Siena College Research Institute. That’s .9 points lower than the nation’s mark. The overall, current and future indexes for the measure all decreased this quarter to below the breakeven point, mirroring national trends.

Dr. Douglas Lonnstrom is founding director of the Siena poll.

“These are the worst results I can remember and we’ve been doing this back to 1995, so this is really a dismal report,” he said.

Fifty-four percent of New Yorkers say gas prices are having a serious impact on their finances, while two-thirds say the same about grocery costs.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
