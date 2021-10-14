Consumer sentiment sharply down in New York

The New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment is sharply down, according to a new poll.

The measure is down nearly 12 points since the second quarter to 71.9, according to the Siena College Research Institute. That’s .9 points lower than the nation’s mark. The overall, current and future indexes for the measure all decreased this quarter to below the breakeven point, mirroring national trends.

Dr. Douglas Lonnstrom is founding director of the Siena poll.

“These are the worst results I can remember and we’ve been doing this back to 1995, so this is really a dismal report,” he said.

Fifty-four percent of New Yorkers say gas prices are having a serious impact on their finances, while two-thirds say the same about grocery costs.

