SportsReport: Red Sox advance to ALCS; Benson Kipruto wins Boston Marathon

NFL:

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new coach for Sunday’s game at Denver.

Jon Gruden has stepped down following emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

Emails acquired by The New York Times show that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the league. The Wall Street Journal said Friday that Gruden used a racist comment to describe NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith in 2011. The Times acquired emails sent from between 2011-18 when Gruden was an analyst for ESPN. They show his use of derogatory language went well beyond that.

Gruden was in his second stint as the Raiders’ head coach.

The Baltimore Ravens put together a fourth-quarter comeback before Lamar Jackson completed one of the finest performances of his NFL career.

Jackson hit Marquise Brown for a five-yard touchdown in overtime to send the Ravens past the Colts, 31-25. It was the fourth TD pass of the night for Jackson, who was 37 of 43 for a career-high 442 yards. He also ran for 62 yards on 14 carries.

Brown and Mark Andrews each caught two scoring passes as the AFC North leaders improved to 4-1.

Baltimore trailed 25-9 in the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns, blocking a field goal and watching Rodrigo Blankenship miss a 41-yard kick in the final minute of regulation.

Carson Wentz completed 25 of his 35 passes for 402 yards and two scores for the 1-4 Colts.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and expected to play Sunday against Detroit after a precautionary hospital visit. He suffered a bruised throat during Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow was taken to the hospital but wasn’t admitted.

Burrow wasn’t sure when he took the hit to his throat.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was released from a hospital and cleared to travel after being treated and evaluated for a bruised throat. Owusu-Koramoah got hurt in the second half of Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Chargers.

MLB:

The Boston Red Sox have advanced to the AL Championship Series by knocking out the league’s best team in the division series.

The Red Sox coughed up a 5-0 lead before Kike Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to give Boston a 6-5 victory in Game 4. It was the third straight win by the Bosox following a series-opening loss at St. Petersburg.

Christian Vazquez opened the series-winning rally with a single, moved to second on a bunt and scampered to third on Travis Shaw’s base hit. Danny Santana replaced Vazquez on the base paths and scored the deciding run.

Rafael Devers opened the scoring in the Red Sox’s five-run third by slamming a three-run homer. Wander Franco got Tampa Bay with 5-3 in the sixth with a two-run blast, two innings before Kevin Kiermaier hit an RBI double and scored on Randy Arozarena’s single.

Garrett Whitlock tossed two perfect innings of relief to get the win. J.P. Feyereisen was the loser.

It brings an abrupt end to the season for the Rays, who’d been eyeing back-to-back trips to the World Series after winning a league-high 100 games during the regular season.

The Giants have regained control of their NL Division Series, taking a two-games-to-one lead with a 1-0 shutout of the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria’s solo blast in the fifth inning off Max Scherzer broke a scoreless tie and was one of just three hits for San Francisco all evening. Longoria was in an 0-for-23 funk before connecting.

Scherzer allowed only two other hits while striking out 10 over seven innings, but the Dodgers managed just five hits off former teammate Alex Wood and the Giants’ bullpen.

Tyler Rogers got the win in relief of Wood, giving up three hits over 1 2/3 innings.

One swing has given the Atlanta Braves a two-games-to-one lead over Milwaukee in the NL Division Series.

Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning, sending the Braves to their second straight 3-0 win against the Brewers. The blast made a winner out of Ian Anderson, who limited Milwaukee to three hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings.

Four relievers followed with one inning of work, allowing Atlanta to complete a five-hitter. Will Smith worked the ninth for the save.

Pederson’s home run came after Brewers starter Freddy Peralta scattered three hits over four innings. Adrian Houser took the loss.

The Braves can wrap up the series at home on Tuesday.

Game 4 of the AL Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and visiting Houston Astros was postponed with rain in the forecast.

Carlos Rodón is still scheduled to start the game for Chicago on Tuesday, with Game 1 starter Lance Lynn available out of the bullpen. Astros manager Dusty Baker will go with Lance McCullers instead of Jose Urquidy.

The big topic at the ballpark was accusations from White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera, who said the Astros were stealing signs during the first two games of the series. Baker and his players didn’t seem bothered by Tepera’s charge.

Houston averaged 7 1/2 runs in winning the first two games, then scored six in Sunday’s loss to the White Sox. Baker pointed out that his club scored an even amount of runs at home and the road during the regular season.

NBA:

The Philadelphia 76ers and representation for disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons have neared a resolution of the guard’s holdout.

Simmons was in Philadelphia Monday night. Coach Doc Rivers did not rule out the possibility of a return to practice at some point this week.

Simmons missed training camp and the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand that had left the Sixers without their three-time All-Star. The decision has cost Simmons millions in lost salary and fines.

The 25-year-old Australian still has $147 million and four years left on his contract.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Eleventh-ranked Kentucky has taken a hit to its defense.

Defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury sustained in Saturday’s 42-21 win over LSU.

Coach Mark Stoops wasn’t more specific about Oxendine’s injury on Monday.

The announcement comes as Oxendine was named SEC co-defensive line player of the week for his play against LSU.

NHL:

The Tampa Bay Lightning have rewarded the head coach that has led them to the last two Stanley Cup tiles.

Jon Cooper gets a three-year extension through the 2024-25 season. He is the longest-current tenured head coach in the NHL, behind the bench with the Lightning since March 2013.

The team has made five Eastern Conference Final appearances under Cooper and has played in the Stanley Cup Final three times over the past seven seasons.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

The Blackhawks have brought back Erik Gustafsson, agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 contract with the free-agent defenseman. The return of Gustafsson bolsters the Blackhawks’ blue line after they lost young defensemen Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk to injuries. Gustafsson was released by the Islanders on Sunday after receiving a tryout.

The Seattle Kraken are expected to be without five players for the season opener at Vegas due to COVID-19 protocols. Forwards Jared McCann, Joonas Donskoi and Marcus Johansson were placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list as was defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. Forward Calle Jarnkrok has been in the protocol since late last week.

BOSTON MARATHON:

Benson Kipruto won the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon as the race returned from a 30-month absence and moved to the fall for the first time in its 125-year history.

Kipruto broke away from the lead pack as it turned onto Beacon Street with about three miles to go. He broke the tape in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 51 seconds.

Diana Kipyogei won the women’s race to complete the eighth Kenyan sweep since 2000. Kipyogei finished in 2:24:45 in her major marathon debut.

HORSE RACING:

A Jan. 24, 2022, start date for the hearing process to determine whether the New York Racing Association can exclude trainer Bob Baffert from racing at its three tracks was mutually agreed upon by the two parties Monday.

