SportsReport: Red Sox defeat the Rays; White Sox best the Astros

NFL:

Mason Crosby went from goat to hero with one kick in overtime.

Crosby missed three consecutive field goal attempts before nailing a 49-yarder to give the Packers a 25-22 victory at Cincinnati. Crosby missed two in the final 2:12 of regulation and again in OT before sending the Packers to their fourth straight win.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns, with Davante Adams grabbing 11 passes for 206 yards and a score. Aaron Jones rushed for 103 yards.

Ja’Marr Chase had six receptions for 159 yards and a long TD.

Joe Burrow threw for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He left the stadium for the hospital after the game as a precaution for a possible throat contusion.

In other Week 5 action around the NFL:

The Buccaneers crushed the Dolphins, 45-17 as Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Antonio Brown became the fastest receiver to 900 catches as he grabbed scoring strikes of 62 and 4 yards. Mike Evans had TD catches of 34 and 22 yards, and Giovani Bernard also scored on a 10-yard reception.

The Bills won a rematch of last season’s AFC title game as Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth in a 38-20 trouncing of the Chiefs. Allen finished with 315 yards through the air, and Micah Hyde returned a rare interception of Patrick Mahomes 26 yards for another score. Mahomes threw for 272 yards and two TDs but was picked off twice and lost a fumble in a game delayed more than an hour by lightning in the second half.

Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns for the Cowboys in a 44-20 thumping of the Giants. Prescott shook off a pair of first-half turnovers to finish 22 of 32 for 302 yards, one day to the year of his gruesome ankle injury suffered against New York. The already injury-plagued Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to an apparent ankle sprain in the first quarter and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in the second.

DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining to give the Cardinals a 17-7 lead in a 17-10 downing of the 49ers. Kyler Murray completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards to help the Cardinals improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1974. Niners rookie Trey Lance finished 15 of 29 passing for 192 yards and one interception in his first career start, also rushing for a team-high 89 yards.

Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yard score with 1:31 remaining in the Chargers’ wild 47-42 triumph over the Browns. Justin Herbert had his record 11th 300-yard game with 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014.

Justin Fields threw his first career touchdown pass and the Bears’ defense was stellar in a 20-9 downing of the Raiders in Vegas. Jesper Horsted caught the first TD pass by Fields, who went 12 of 20 for 111 yards in his third career start. Derek Carr passed for 206 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for a late touchdown in the Raiders’ second consecutive loss.

Jalen Hurts ran six yards for a touchdown with 2:38 left, completing the Eagles’ comeback in a 21-18 downing of the Panthers. Hurts had a pair of scoring runs in the second half to help Philadelphia come back from a 12-point deficit. DaVonta Smith had seven catches for 77 yards and a 2-point conversion for the Eagles.

The Steelers’ three-game losing streak is over after rookie Najee Harris ran for a season-high 122 yards in their 27-19 victory over the Broncos. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns while enjoying great protection all afternoon. Teddy Bridgewater completed 24 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Denver, which has dropped two straight since a 3-0 start.

Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes in the Saints’ 33-22 downing of Washington. Winston connected with Marquez Callaway on the 49-yard TD on the final play of the first half after hitting Deonte Harris for a 72-yard score. Washington QB Taylor Heinicke was picked off twice while completing just 20 of his 41 passes for 248 yards and no touchdowns.

Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions. Joseph made four field goals, including a career-best 55-yarder. Alexander Mattison provided 153 total yards and a second quarter touchdown catch for Minnesota.

The Titans dealt the Jaguars their 20th consecutive loss as Derrick Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns in Tennessee’s 37-19 victory. The Jaguars fumbled on the third play of the game, with Kevin Byard scooping it up and running 30 yards for a score. Jacksonville also missed an extra point, dropped a potential pick-6, missed a 53-yard field goal and and was flagged for a phantom pass interference penalty on a third-down play.

Nick Folk’s 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left lifted the Patriots to a 25-22 win over the Texans. Rookie Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to tie it in the fourth quarter and engineered a 15-play, 85-yard drive that ended with Folk’s fourth field goal of the day. Jones threw for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Patriots ended a two-game skid.

The Falcons were winners in London as Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in their 27-20 victory over the Jets. Rookie Kyle Pitts hauled in his first NFL TD catch and had nine rebounds for 119 yards in his finest game of the young season. Ryan completed 33 of 45 passes with no interceptions despite playing without his top two receivers.

ALDS:

The Boston Red Sox used extra innings to take a two-games-to-one lead over the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Christian Vazquez slammed a two-run homer in the bottom of the 13th to give the Red Sox a 6-4 win over the Rays.

The Red Sox were ahead, 4-2 in the eighth inning before Wander Franco homered and Randy Arozarena tied it with an RBI double. Franco also scored on Austin Meadows’ two-run homer in the first inning.

It was 4-all when Yandy Diaz singled with one out in the 13th and came around to score on a double by Kevin Kiermaier that glanced off the right field wall, caromed off outfelder Hunter Renfroe and flew into the bullpen.

Umpires conferred and went to the headsets before correctly awarding Kiermaier a ground rule double, sending Diaz back to third.

Boston’s Kike Hernandez made it 4-2 with his seventh consecutive hit, a solo homer in the fifth. He also singled home a run.

Kyle Schwarber also homered for the Red Sox, who can wrap up the series on Monday.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have avoided a three-game sweep in the AL Division Series by turning a 5-1 deficit into a 12-6 rout of the Astros.

The game changed in the third inning as Yasmani Grandal smacked a two-run homer and Leury Garcia delivered a three-run blast.

Grandal also was hit by a throw in a three-run fourth, allowing Luis Robert to come home and put the White Sox ahead to stay.

The Astros lost despite Kyle Tucker’s two-run homer and two-run double.

Garcia had four ribbies for the White Sox, who host Game 4 on Monday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since 1982.

The Bulldogs claimed all 62 first-place votes following their lopsided win over Auburn and Alabama’s loss at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide slipped from first to fifth following their first loss in 20 games.

Iowa moved up a spot to second and is followed by Cincinnati and Oklahoma, giving hope for some fresh blood in the CFP semifinals. Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon and Michigan State round out the top 10, with five of those spots occupied by Big 10 teams.

Auburn fell out of the poll and Texas A&M re-emerged at 21 following the Aggies’ win over the Tide.

NASCAR:

Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs.

Larson’s victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway was his seventh of the season. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated.

Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick who was seeking payback after Elliott cost him a win three weeks ago.

Tyler Reddick finished second.

PGA:

Sungjae Im carded seven birdies in eight holes around the turn for a four-shot victory at the PGA Shriners Children’s Open.

Im was among four players who had at least a share of the lead on the front nine before his birdie blitz led to a 9-under 62 and a 24-under total.

Matthew Wolff was second, one in front of Rory Sabbatini, Marc Leishman and Adam Schenk.

LPGA:

Jin Young Ko has won a tournament while tying an impressive scoring record. She finished off a wire-to-wire victory in the LPGA’s Cognizant Founders Cup, closing with a 5-under 66 for an 18-under total.

Ko has strung together 14 consecutive rounds in the 60, tying the mark set by Annika Sorenstam in 2005.

Ko joined Nelly Korda as the only three-time winners on the LPGA Tour this season.

Caroline Masson finished four shots back in second.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS:

Phil Mickelson has won for the third time in four career starts on the PGA Tour Champions, closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Miguel Angel Jimenez in the Constellation Furyk & Friends.

The 51-year-old Mickelson won for the first time since his out-of-nowhere triumph at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May for his sixth career major title.

Jimenez pulled even with Lefty with back-to-back birdies on the back nine, but Mickelson birdied 15 to move back in front for good.

NHL:

The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million.

Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30.

The 28-year-old Swede was almost a point-a-game player last season with 24 goals and 26 assists in 50 games despite a slow start. Zibanejad has 283 points in 323 regular-season games since the Rangers acquired him from Ottawa in 2016.

SOCCER:

Anibal Godoy scored in the 54th minute as Panama upended the United States 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

American coach Gregg Berhalter started a largely second-string lineup in the middle of another hectic stretch of three matches in seven days.

The U.S. has eight points after five of 14 games, ahead of Panama on goal difference, heading into Wednesday night’s match against Costa Rica at Columbus, Ohio.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

