WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy of Newsday about their investigation into a company led by a former aide to former Governor Andrew Cuomo, which was given a no-bid state contract to administer the state's program to provide federal aid to renters. Roy also reviews the state's ongoiong legal battle to legalize daily fantasy sports betting and the wait for the Assembly's impeachment report against former Gov. Cuomo.