One killed, six injured in Albany shooting

A person was killed and six others injured in a Saturday night shooting in the City of Albany.

Albany Police reportedly responded to the 100 block of North Lake Avenue near Elk Street around 10:50 p.m., where they located man with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim, 29-year-old Alexander Bolton of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shortly after officers responded, staff at Albany Medical Center Hospital notified police of six men who entered the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made as authorities continue their investigation.