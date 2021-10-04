SportsReport: Red Sox, Yankees both win wild-card berths

NFL:

The weather was poor, but the outcome was sunny for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady was a winner in his return to Foxborough as he rallied the Bucs to a 19-17 win over New England. Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns on a rainy Sunday night, but he engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat his former team. The winning drive was capped by Ryan Succop's 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Ronald Jones had an 8-yard scoring run for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Brady broke Drew Brees’ NFL career passing yardage record and became the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

New England had a chance to win, but Nick Folk’s 56-yard field-goal try hit the left upright with with less than a minute to play. The Patriots are 1-3 for the first time since 2001, when Brady took over the offense.

Patriots rookie Mac Jones finished 31 of 40 for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

In other NFL action in Week 4:

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were productive against the NFL’s top defense as the Dallas Cowboys handed the Panthers their first loss, 36-28. Prescott threw for four touchdowns while completing 14 of his 22 passes for 188 yards. Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the year for the 3-1 Cowboys, finishing with 143 on 20 carries as Dallas rolled up 245 yards on the ground.

Andy Reid became the first NFL coach with 100 wins for two franchise as the Chiefs beat his former team, 42-30 at Philadelphia. Patrick Mahomes threw three of his five touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill, who had 11 receptions for 186 yards. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards and two TDs, but Philly had three touchdowns negated by penalty.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had the first of Buffalo’s four interceptions in a 40-0 dismantling of the Texans. Micah Hyde, Tyler Matakevich and Jaquan Johnson also picked off passes and Cam Lewis forced a fumble as Buffalo made life miserable for rookie QB Davis Mills. Josh Allen finished 20 of 29 for 248 yards with two touchdowns to Justin Knox, while the Bills limited Houston to 109 total yards.

The Browns’ defense led a 14-7 win over the Vikings, leaving Cleveland with a 3-1 record. Minnesota didn’t score after Kirk Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown pass to cap a commanding opening drive. Nick Chubb had 21 carries for 100 yards, and Kareem Hunt ran 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens were 23-7 winners over the Broncos as Lamar Jackson threw for 316 yards, including a 49-yard scoring strike to a diving Marquis Brown. Baltimore ran for 100 yards for the 43nd consecutive game, tying the NFL set by the Steelers in the 1970s. The Ravens knocked Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the game with a concussion on his final pass of the first half.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Packers won their third straight, 27-17 over the Steelers. Rodgers went 20 of 36 for 248 yards and scored the Packers’ first points on a 4-yard rush. Roethlisberger threw his 400th career touchdown pass on the game’s opening series and became the eighth player to reach that milestone.

Justin Fields has his first career win after the Bears compiled 373 total yards in a 24-14 decision over the Lions. Fields completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and an interception, one week after he was sacked nine times and held to one net passing yard. David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and scored on Chicago’s first two possessions before leaving with a knee injury.

Russell Wilson overcame a shaky start to throw for two touchdowns and run for a third in the Seahawks’ 28-21 win versus the 49ers. Wilson connected on a 12-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf late in the first half and then produced two touchdowns in a span of less than a minute in the third quarter. The 49ers couldn’t rally after losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a calf injury at halftime and playing without injured kicker Robbie Gould all game.

Kyler Murray passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals ripped the Rams, 37-20, giving Arizona its first 4-0 start in nine years. A.J. Green caught a 41-yard TD pass, Chase Edmonds ran for 120 yards and James Conner rushed for two short scores. The Cardinals lit up the Rams’ defense for 465 total yards and scored touchdowns after two early takeaways.

Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime after Daniel Jones passed for a career-high 402 yards in the Giants’ first win of the year, a 27-21 comeback over the Saints. New Orleans led 21-10 in the fourth quarter before Jones and Barkley combined for a 54-yard touchdown pass that ignited the Giants’ comeback. Graham Gano extend the game by drilling a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in regulation.

Taylor Heinicke heaved a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining to give Washington a 34-30 triumph in Atlanta. Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, two of them in the final 3:52. Cordarelle Patterson became the first Atlanta player since 2018 to score three touchdowns in a game.

The Colts picked up their first win of the season as Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox in a 27-17 victory over the Dolphins. Wentz completed 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards to help Indianapolis avoid its first 0-4 start in 10 years. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score for the Colts, who outgained the Dolphins, 226-15 in the middle two quarters.

Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime before Randy Bullock was wide left on a 49-yarder with 15 seconds left, sending the Jets to a 27-24 win over the Titans. Zach Wilson was mostly terrific in his first NFL win, going 21 of 34 for 297 yards with touchdown passes to Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder. Ryan Tannehill found a wide-open Cameron Batson in the end zone for a tying 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in regulation.

MLB:

It took a team-record 107 victories and all 162 games for the San Francisco Giants to finally nail down the National League West title. They will be joined in the postseason by the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, who wrapped up the two American League wild-card berths.

Logan Webb slammed a two-run homer and pitched brilliantly into the eighth inning of the Giants’ 11-4 pounding of the Padres. Webb had a three-hitter and an 11-1 lead before allowing three straight singles in the eighth. He struck out eight and remains unbeaten since May 5.

Buster Posey drove in three runs on a pair of singles and notched his 1,500th career hit. Wilmer Flores chipped in a two-run single and Mike Yastrzemski’s two-run double put the Giants ahead, 11-1 in the seventh.

Both the Red Sox and Yankees won in their final at-bat, giving Boston the right to host the Yanks in the AL wild-card game on Tuesday.

Rafael Devers’ second homer of the afternoon was a tiebreaking, two-run blast in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’s 7-5 downing of the Nationals in Washington. Devers collected his third and four RBIs of the game after Kyle Schwarber reached on an error.

Eduardo Rodriguez worked the eighth to improve to 13-7, two days after starting and winning the series opener against the Nats.

The Yankees pulled out a 1-0 win over the Rays on Aaron Judge’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. The Bombers were held to just one hit until Rougned Odor led off the ninth with a single.

Yankees shortstop Gio Urshela made a daring catch in the sixth inning, charging recklessly into the Tampa Bay dugout.

Checking out the rest of Sunday’s schedule:

Trea Turner hit his second grand slam in less than 48 hours to easily wrap up the NL batting title and carry the Dodgers past the Brewers, 10-3. Turner finished with a .328 average and the Dodgers ended up with 106 wins, the most for a second-place team in major league history.

Austin Riley drove in two runs with two hits in the Braves’ 5-0 shutout of the Mets. The NL East champs allowed just three hits and reached Noah Syndergaard for two runs in the first inning, including a leadoff homer by Jorge Soler.

Matt Duffy extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a pair of run-scoring singles to help the Cubs earn a 3-2, rain-shortened win over the Cardinals. Tommy Edman homered for the Redbirds, who will visit the Dodgers for the NL wild-card game on Wednesday.

Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the fourth inning of the Marlins’ 5-4 defeat of the Phillies.

Joey Votto capped off a resurgent season by hitting his 36th home run and Nick Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) reached the 100-RBI plateau for the second time in in the Reds’ 6-3 downing of the Pirates.

Josh VanMeter slammed a tiebreaking homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth to give the Diamondbacks a 5-4 victory against the Rockies.

Daz Cameron homered leading off the ninth to spark a three-run inning in the Tigers’ 7-3 win over the White Sox. The AL Central champs ended a six-game winning streak and prepare to take on the Astros in the ALDS.

The Astros pulled out a 7-6 win over the Athletics on AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel’s RBI single in the ninth inning. Gurriel hit .319 and became Houston’s second player to win a batting title after Jose Altuve in 2014, ’16 and ’17.

George Springer hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the Blue Jays’ season-ending, 12-4 rout of the Orioles. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 48th homer, but it wasn’t enough to get Toronto into the postseason.

The Mariners absorbed a 7-3 loss to the Angels after wins by the Yankees and Red Sox eliminated them from postseason contention. Shohei Ohtani led off the game with his 46th home run of the season for the Angels and Jared Walsh added a two-run shot.

Cleveland won its final game as the Indians as Aaron Civale allowed only three singles while pitching six scoreless innings of a 6-0 win over the Rangers. Yu Chang homered for the Indians, who will play as the Cleveland Guardians next season.

Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins in a 7-3 win against the Royals.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost.

Iowa moved up to No. 3 and is gearing up for No. 4 Penn State in its biggest home game since the 1980s. No. 5 Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Brigham Young round out the top 10.

Clemson is out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014 despite beating Boston College. The Tigers had been ranked in 107 consecutive polls.

University of Colorado football coach Karl Dorrell has apologized for shoving a photojournalist’s television camera as he trotted off the field following the Buffaloes’ blowout loss to Southern California on Saturday. His acknowledgement came a day after athletic director Rick George was criticized on social media for tweeting an apology on behalf of his head coach.

NHL:

The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agents Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson to new contracts.

Hughes got a $47.10 million, six-year contract with a $7.85 million annual salary cap hit that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

Pettersson signed for $22.05 million over three years with a $7.35 million annual cap hit.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

The NHL has reached out to Robin Lehner to set up an interview after the goaltender made several accusations on social media. Lehner in a series of tweets Saturday said teams give players sedatives and anxiety pills without a doctor’s consent and referenced the Philadelphia Flyers and coach Alain Vigneault. He also accused the Buffalo Sabres of mismanaging an ankle injury when he played for them.

NBA:

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received his COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible to play in all games.

Wiggins faced the possibility of not being allowed into Golden State’s home building at Chase Center for games come Oct. 13 when the San Francisco Department of Public Health begins requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.

PGA-SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP:

Sam Burns has earned his second PGA win of the year by taking the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

Burns ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch to start the back nine and pulled away for a 5-under 67. Staked to a two-shot lead going down the 18th, he took a safe bogey from the greenside bunker to secure a one-shot win over resurgent Nick Watney and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young.

LPGA:

Celine Boutier of France is the winner at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Boutier rallied from five shots behind by closing with a 63.

Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park were one shot over the last four holes and neither could manage a birdie.

Brooke Henderson also tied them for second.

NASCAR-TALLADEGA:

NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been rained out and rescheduled for Monday afternoon. NASCAR pulled the plug early because Talladega does not have lights and television partner NBC was scheduled to air Tom Brady’s return to New England after the race.