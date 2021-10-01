© 2021
'Walk for Nonviolence' is this weekend in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT
The Rev. Lauren Holm is pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church

Activists will walk through the North End to remember people killed in gun violence

Activists will take to the streets of Springfield, Massachusetts this weekend for a walk against violence.

Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence will hold the event Sunday in the city’s North End.

The walk starts at 2:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church on Waverly Street and will end with a rally there.

Rev. Lauren Holm, pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church is the chair of the campaign. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

