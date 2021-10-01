'Walk for Nonviolence' is this weekend in Springfield
Activists will walk through the North End to remember people killed in gun violence
Activists will take to the streets of Springfield, Massachusetts this weekend for a walk against violence.
Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence will hold the event Sunday in the city’s North End.
The walk starts at 2:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church on Waverly Street and will end with a rally there.
Rev. Lauren Holm, pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church is the chair of the campaign. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.