'Walk for Nonviolence' is this weekend in Springfield

Activists will take to the streets of Springfield, Massachusetts this weekend for a walk against violence.

Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence will hold the event Sunday in the city’s North End.

The walk starts at 2:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church on Waverly Street and will end with a rally there.

Rev. Lauren Holm, pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church is the chair of the campaign. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.