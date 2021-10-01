Pittsfield candidates will appear in NAACP debates next week

The virtual debates will be held over two nights, with at-large city councilor candidates on Wednesday and school committee hopefuls on Thursday.

“I think it's really important for the community to hear what each candidate plans on bringing and what their views are in the positions that they're running for," said Chapter president Dennis Powell. "Especially the school committee.”

Powell resigned from Pittsfield’s school committee in April, citing frustrations with its selection of new permanent superintendent Joseph Curtis.

The debates will be aired on public access television and livestreamed on social media.