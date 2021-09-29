Newcomer Challenging Longtime Clifton Park Supervisor

In the southern Saratoga County town of Clifton Park, a political newcomer is challenging a long-time incumbent in the race for town supervisor.

Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett has held the job for 22 years, and is seeking another two-year term this fall. The Republican will face a challenge at the ballot box from Mel Boxer. The Democrat says she wants to make a difference in the suburban community.

“By challenging the status quo, by working with community members to build transparency to…have collaborative communication. That’s the only way we can have a true democracy is by having collaborative, two-way communication and that’s something that I feel is lacking here in the town,” said Boxer.

Though she is a political newcomer, Boxer, also an LGBTQ advocate, believes she is prepared for the role in a town government led by the opposing party.

“I’m a mother, I’m a wife, I’m a dog-mom. I love nature. I’m honest, respectful, compassionate. I have and always have had a heart full of service. I’m passionate about helping others. I feel that my numerous leadership roles both in non-profit and in mid-size company have brought me to a place where I can bring the skills that I’ve learned to help build a more transparent and accountable government,” said Boxer.

In Clifton Park, the town supervisor also serves on the County Board of Supervisors, along with a fellow elected supervisor.

Barrett describes the job he’s held for the last two decades as a seven-day-a-week commitment.

“If you’re out in the community every day doing the job 12, 13 hours a day…you’ll make sure that you’re hearing directly from the people that you represent as to what’s important to them, and that’s what I do in this job every day,” said Barrett.

Barrett touts the town’s efforts in planning and infrastructure improvements. The community of about 38,000 off the Adirondack Northway also serves a gateway to commuters in the surrounding region.

“We recently were able to secure $12 million for planning improvements at Route 146 and Clifton Country Road, as well as Route 146 and the Route 9 intersection. So those are two very important areas of our town and region,” said Barrett.

Under the Town Center Plan, a 37-acre park is being planned on land formerly owned by the local school district. Barrett points to his record on preserving open space.

“We have a very robust open space plan that I started back in the very early 2000’s soon after taking office and since that time we’ve permanently preserved over 1700 acres of property. We’ve also instituted new regulations

Boxer contends the town hasn’t done enough to address infrastructure.

“We have definitely not taken a proactive forward-thinking approach to the infrastructure to support transportation, traffic, congestion. Whether it’s residents within the town or people coming into the town because of the businesses. And we’ve had a lot of the medical offices open up as well, so that’s going to increase traffic,” said Boxer.

Barrett often points out that Clifton Park does not have a town tax, though the community is supported by other fees.

Asked if she would consider a revenue plan that would raise taxes, Boxer did not have an immediate answer, but said the needs of the community must be met while balancing the impact of taxation.

“I will say I don’t have an answer for that right as to how that will play out in relation to tax, but I think that that’s definitely something that we want to make sure that we continue that same reputation of not increasing the taxes, but at the same time make sure the town and community members have what they need and can get to and from their daily life,” said Boxer.