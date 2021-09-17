Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock examines the news of New York State Attorney General Letitia James potentially running for governor after her report led to the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, President Joe Biden's submarine pact with Australia and President Vladimir Putin's approval ratings in Russia from citizens fed up with corruption.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the upcoming rally Saturday in Washington D.C. by pro-Trump groups supporting those charged from the January 6 insurrection and Republicans' response in the aftermath of the insurrection.