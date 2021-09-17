© 2021
News
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published September 17, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock examines the news of New York State Attorney General Letitia James potentially running for governor after her report led to the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, President Joe Biden's submarine pact with Australia and President Vladimir Putin's approval ratings in Russia from citizens fed up with corruption.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the upcoming rally Saturday in Washington D.C. by pro-Trump groups supporting those charged from the January 6 insurrection and Republicans' response in the aftermath of the insurrection.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
