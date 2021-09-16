© 2021
Oneonta Translators Currently Off-Air Due To Power Outage
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published September 16, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Democrats' call for changes to California's recall elections after Governor Gavin Newsom's victory in a long, drawn-out process, the debate on whether a third COVID-19 vaccine dose is needed and the ongoing redistricting process in New York.

Alan Chartock
