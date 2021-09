After running without fans in 2020, the New York Racing Association says the 40-day Saratoga Race Course meet that wrapped up Monday was a bounceback season. NYRA says more than 26,000 people a day came to the races, and average daily handle was more than $20 million – a new record.

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says local businesses were buoyed this summer following the recession of 2020.