© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Need help navigating our new site? Click here.
News

Mass. Gubernatorial Hopefuls Campaign In Berkshires Wednesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 7, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT
main_street__lee_ma.jpg
By John Phelan [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons
/
Lee, Massachusetts.

Two Democratic Massachusetts gubernatorial hopefuls are campaigning in Berkshire County Wednesday.

Berkshire native and former state senator Ben Downing will be at the Morgan House in Lee to talk about his vision for transportation infrastructure in the commonwealth at 5 p.m.

“By empowering regions, and by having those clear statewide goals, we have the ability to build a Massachusetts that is fairer, that is stronger, and that will create more economic opportunity in every corner of the state,” Downing told WAMC.

Harvard professor Danielle Allen will participate in a virtual meeting of the Berkshire Democratic Brigades at 7 p.m.

State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz and Orlando Silva are also running in next year’s Democratic primary. Republican Governor Charlie Baker has not said whether he will seek a third term.

Tags

News2022 Massachusetts Gubernatorial Campaign
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More