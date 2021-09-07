Mass. Gubernatorial Hopefuls Campaign In Berkshires Wednesday
Two Democratic Massachusetts gubernatorial hopefuls are campaigning in Berkshire County Wednesday.
Berkshire native and former state senator Ben Downing will be at the Morgan House in Lee to talk about his vision for transportation infrastructure in the commonwealth at 5 p.m.
“By empowering regions, and by having those clear statewide goals, we have the ability to build a Massachusetts that is fairer, that is stronger, and that will create more economic opportunity in every corner of the state,” Downing told WAMC.
Harvard professor Danielle Allen will participate in a virtual meeting of the Berkshire Democratic Brigades at 7 p.m.
State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz and Orlando Silva are also running in next year’s Democratic primary. Republican Governor Charlie Baker has not said whether he will seek a third term.