Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

News
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published August 25, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses New York's first female governor, Kathy Hochul, who was officially sworn-in Tuesday at midnight. He examines the hurdles she'll face replacing a governor who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations and at the start of the school year amid COVID-19 cases on the rise. Dr. Chartock also examines the change to the "three men in a room" power dynamic in Albany, now that two of those figures are women.

Additionally, Dr. Chartock reviews the ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan before the deadline on August 31st.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
