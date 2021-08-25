Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses New York's first female governor, Kathy Hochul, who was officially sworn-in Tuesday at midnight. He examines the hurdles she'll face replacing a governor who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations and at the start of the school year amid COVID-19 cases on the rise. Dr. Chartock also examines the change to the "three men in a room" power dynamic in Albany, now that two of those figures are women.

Additionally, Dr. Chartock reviews the ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan before the deadline on August 31st.

