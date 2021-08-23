NYS Trooper Dies On Great Sacandaga Lake

New York State Police have identified the trooper who died while working a marine detail on Great Sacandaga Lake Sunday afternoon.

Police say 45-year-old Trooper James Monda was working a detail at a Fulton County boat launch when he went into the water and didn’t resurface. Police say Monda was ultimately taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital, where he died.

Monda served with the State Police for 18 years, mostly in Troop G. His latest assignment was in Princetown in Schenectady County. He is survived by his parents, as well as his fiancée.