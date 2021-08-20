Rensselaer And Albany Counties to Require Pharmacies Hand Out Drug Disposal Bags

Republican Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin signed the law last week to allow people the opportunity to safely dispose of drugs in an environmentally safe way.

Friday in Troy, McLaughlin said the disposal bags also ensure the drugs do not end up in the hands of someone suffering from opioid addiction.

In 2018, there were nearly 3,000 overdose deaths involving opioids in New York.

The bags contain carbon and after water is added, it dissolves the drugs inside the bag, which can then be disposed of in any trash container. The first of its kind in the state, the law goes into effect immediately, and pharmacies are required to cover the cost of the bags.

Following Rensselaer County’s lead, Albany County Dan McCoy said at the same press conference he has signed the order and goes into effect immediately.

