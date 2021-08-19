© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Need help navigating our new site? Click here.
News
Morning Edition
For nearly three decades, NPR's Morning Edition has prepared listeners for the day ahead with two hours of up-to-the-minute news, background analysis, commentary, and coverage of arts and sports. With nearly 14 million listeners, Morning Edition draws public radio's largest audience.One of the most respected news magazines in the world, Morning Edition airs Monday through Friday on more than 660 NPR stations across the United States, and around the globe on NPR's international services.NPR Newscasts will now be at 19 minutes and 42 minutes past the hour.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published August 19, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT
alan-2018.jpg
Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts about the announcement by the Taliban that Afghanistan will be ruled under Sharia Law after the U.S. pulled its troops from the country this summer. Dr. Chartock also examines the politicization of mask mandates in schools as children get ready to go back to school.

Tags

NewsDr. Alan ChartockDr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock